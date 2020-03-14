The Corner

Economy & Business

Remembering Who Is Keeping Us Alive

By
Harvesting romaine lettuce near Soledad, Calif., May 3, 2017 (Michael Fiala/Reuters)

I tried an experiment yesterday. I went to four large supermarkets in Fresno County, the nation’s largest and most diverse food-producing county, and looked at both checkouts and shelf space. The two big sellers seemed to be cleansers of all sorts (bleach wipes were all sold out, for example) and staples such as canned soup, pasta, and canned fish and preserved meat.

Then I drove in about a 50-mile circumference to look at local farms — vineyards, orchards, row crops, dairy, etc. — and packinghouses and processors. There seemed absolutely no interruption at all. Farmers and workers were on tractors, packing houses were bringing in late citrus for cold storage, and lots of people were harvesting winter vegetables in the field. Machines were fertilizing, spraying, and cultivating.

The point is that in our age of necessary shutdowns and staying home, one thing we must do is eat — and eat well to stay healthy. And that means lots of people have to go to work and produce food and transport it to the major cities, and not always in isolation on the south 40.

Comments

Farmers do a lot more than just drop a seed in the ground and then by rote watch it sprout into a corn stalk, as one of our nation’s richest and most influential figures lectured us not all that long ago. For millions to subsist at home, to force the virus to sputter out, they must eat, as well as have power, running water, law enforcement, and sanitation. And that means millions of Americans must go to work as usual and sustain the elementals and existential forces of American life for 330 million, usually out of sight and out of mind, as we concentrate on the required quarantining of universities, offices, bureaus, sporting events, etc.

Another lesson of this ongoing crisis — in addition to the need for U.S. domestic production of some key medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, even greater skepticism about the veracity, competence, and agendas of media, and reexamination of the gospel of globalization and open borders — is  greater appreciation of muscular labor and those who feed us, protect us, give us energy, and clean up after us, and who cannot afford to stay home, and whom America cannot afford that they might.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

NRO contributor Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the author, most recently, of The Case for Trump.

Most Popular

Health Care

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

By
Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
Health Care

The Great Coronavirus War Is upon Us

By
Try this thought experiment. Envision the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as a living, breathing enemy — which, of course, is exactly what it is. But imagine for a moment that we are in real war with a cognizant, thinking, and clever enemy whose sole reason to live is to hurt, maim, or kill as many of ... Read More
World

Will Iran’s Regime Survive Coronavirus?

By
Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
World

Will Iran’s Regime Survive Coronavirus?

By
Soaring inflation. Deepening domestic discontent. An expanding environmental crisis. Even before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in recent weeks, the Iranian regime was struggling under the weight of domestic problems that increasingly threatened to undermine the integrity of the Islamic Republic. With the ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Strikes the Right Tone

By
Let’s hope Trump strikes the same notes on the virus going forward as he did tonight. He was sober and emphasized the challenges ahead, but Teleprompter Trump is always better than Twitter Trump or Press Availability Trump.    He emphasized best practices for personal hygiene and mentioned social ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Strikes the Right Tone

By
Let’s hope Trump strikes the same notes on the virus going forward as he did tonight. He was sober and emphasized the challenges ahead, but Teleprompter Trump is always better than Twitter Trump or Press Availability Trump.    He emphasized best practices for personal hygiene and mentioned social ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

On the Shooting of Deplorables

By
‘The Most Dangerous Game” gets the InfoWars treatment in The Hunt, a horror-satire that was postponed from its fall release date after a trailer, which showed Davos elites hunting “Deplorables” for blood sport, led to an outcry on the irony-challenged Right. President Trump led the chorus. Now the ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

On the Shooting of Deplorables

By
‘The Most Dangerous Game” gets the InfoWars treatment in The Hunt, a horror-satire that was postponed from its fall release date after a trailer, which showed Davos elites hunting “Deplorables” for blood sport, led to an outcry on the irony-challenged Right. President Trump led the chorus. Now the ... Read More