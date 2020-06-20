The Corner

Economy & Business

Remote Work Won’t Work

By
(jacoblund/Getty)

Slack, the online messaging company, will allow most of its employees to permanently switch to remote work. So will Twitter. Facebook envisions up to half of its workforce eventually working remotely. Nationwide will close offices around the country this fall, moving many employees to parament telework. “The notion of putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past,” according to the CEO of Barclays.

I’m skeptical.

The future of remote work is over-hyped. Companies that are rushing to move their workforces remote are making a mistake. There is some preliminary evidence and a widespread perception that remote work is working, but that evidence takes place in a context — a once-in-a-century global pandemic — that will not be enduring. Managers shouldn’t overlearn lessons from the pandemic. Why won’t remote work work? I discuss in my latest Bloomberg column.

This spring, managers were nervous that productivity would tank during the shutdown because telework would be unsuccessful. Employees would slack off during the day without colleagues and supervisors nearby, and given all the distraction of home.

Comments

Surely this anxiety was communicated inside businesses, and workers got the picture. Many likely ramped up their effort during the shutdown to prove to their bosses that they were still valuable as teleworkers. With the rest of the world shut down, too, people had to put off a lot of the functions of normal life, not just going out for social reasons, but also for important things like doctor’s appointments. Add to this workers’ worries about recession-driven layoffs, and it’s no surprise that many managers see productivity increases.

Similarly, people — including me — who are surprised by how well remote work is working should remember that teleworkers mostly already know each other. That wouldn’t be true if the trend continues.

Productivity is something of a black box, but anyone with coworkers knows the important role that emotional intelligence plays in getting work done. Being able to read someone’s body language, tone of voice, or slight changes in facial expression is often critical to work in a team setting.

It is hard to learn how to interpret these idiosyncratic forms of expression outside of the social setting an office provides. Likewise, trust, group cohesion and collegiality develop in large part through the informal interactions that occur in workplaces throughout the day.

Check out my column for my full argument. Your comments are very welcome.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Michael R. Strain — Michael R. Strain is the director of economic-policy studies and the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute.  

Most Popular

Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
Film & TV

Hannah Gadsby Is Okay, Actually

By
The Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has not won herself too many admirers on the right, including here at NRO. That's not surprising; she's a left-wing lesbian who makes her politics a part of her act. But it's a shame nonetheless. Her two Netflix specials, Nanette and Douglas, each have something to offer, and ... Read More
Film & TV

Hannah Gadsby Is Okay, Actually

By
The Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has not won herself too many admirers on the right, including here at NRO. That's not surprising; she's a left-wing lesbian who makes her politics a part of her act. But it's a shame nonetheless. Her two Netflix specials, Nanette and Douglas, each have something to offer, and ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, N.C., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, N.C., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More