Removing U.S. Funding from the WHO Is a Pro-Life Win

Much has been made of the fact that the Trump administration is ending the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, primarily as a result of the way the group has treated China since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The merits of that decision aside — and I believe there are many — one benefit is that U.S. aid will no longer flow to organizations such as the U.N. Population Fund and International Planned Parenthood, which peddle abortion on demand around the world in partnership with the WHO.

Grazie Christie has more in an opinion piece for Townhall this morning about why this is something to celebrate:

In exchange for helping developing nations to “modernize,” [UNFPA and International Planned Parenthood] demand that donor nations accept current Western attitudes about the family, especially those that reduce the number of the world’s poor as a way to fight poverty. If this sounds overly dramatic, consider the founding purpose of the UNFPA. It was founded to limit population growth in developing countries. Never mind the concept of rich countries actively working to keep down the births of poor black and brown children. That’s distasteful enough. But the population control organization’s methods are often dangerous and culturally insensitive. Consider Depo Provera. This long-acting injectable contraceptive has been linked to higher rates of HIV infection in sub-Saharan Africa as well as increased risk of breast cancer. The WHO, using U.S. and U.K. contributions plus a hefty $40billion endowment from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, launched a plan in 2012 to get an additional 120 million poor women using contraception – mostly injectables like Depo Provera – by 2020. . . . During the Coronavirus pandemic, the WHO has kept its foot pressed hard on the population-control accelerator. On a webpage dedicated to “sexual and reproductive health in the context of Covid-19” it points to a previously-issued report on promoting self-managed chemical abortions. Yes, besides hand washing and social distancing, the organizations also recommend that girls and women self-diagnose and accurately date their pregnancies, rule out any ectopic pregnancies, and then manage their own chemical abortions. All without any medical assistance.

Ending the flow of funding to these groups goes along with the Trump administration’s Mexico City policy — which blocks U.S. funding from directly aiding organizations that provide or promote abortions abroad — and its insistence that the United Nations cease imposing abortion as part of its coronavirus-relief efforts, which I reported on last week.