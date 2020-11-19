Renewed Interest in the Child Tax Credit

Richard Rubin reports in the Wall Street Journal:

House Democrats included child-credit expansions in their coronavirus relief legislation and insist on keeping those provisions. They are poised to turn that idea into law quickly if they win control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs in January.

But even if Republicans hold the Senate, lawmakers see a possible deal, either in a near-term economic-relief law or a bipartisan tax agreement. That’s because the credit — though not every detail of Democrats’ plans — has Republican support among low-tax, pro-family conservatives looking to continue expanding the party’s appeal to working-class households.