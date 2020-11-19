The Corner

Renewed Interest in the Child Tax Credit

Richard Rubin reports in the Wall Street Journal:

House Democrats included child-credit expansions in their coronavirus relief legislation and insist on keeping those provisions. They are poised to turn that idea into law quickly if they win control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs in January.

But even if Republicans hold the Senate, lawmakers see a possible deal, either in a near-term economic-relief law or a bipartisan tax agreement. That’s because the credit — though not every detail of Democrats’ plans — has Republican support among low-tax, pro-family conservatives looking to continue expanding the party’s appeal to working-class households.

Proposals to enlarge the child tax credit typically focus on making the maximum value of the credit (currently $2,000 per child) available to parents of 17-year-olds (it currently runs out at 16), and allowing people to claim the credit even if they have no income-tax liability. The enlarged credit should also be made permanent — it is set to drop to $1,000 per child in 2025 — and protected against inflation. I made the case for such changes in NR last year.

White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Media

‘The Dumbest Coup’

By
Noah Rothman’s excellent piece in Commentary, “The Dumbest of Coups,” deserves to be widely read. I’ve been writing about conspiracy theories for a while now — QAnon, the Flat-Earth gang, etc. — and one of the things you quickly learn about conspiracy theories is that every conspiracy theory is, ... Read More
Elections

Deadlines Loom

By
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
