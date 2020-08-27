The Corner

Elections

The Missed Opportunity of the GOP Convention

By

I think the GOP convention has been pretty good so far. Some of the “ordinary people” speaking have been truly extraordinary (I would have devoted an entire night to them), we’ve seen some encouraging up-and-coming talent, and there have been telling shots against Biden and the Democrats. My main criticism would be that, like at the Democratic convention, there has been too much time puffing up the nominee rather than making the policy case against the other side.

Comments

But I do think there’s a big missed opportunity here, unless there’s something planned for tonight I’m not aware of: Given all the criticism on COVID, it would have made sense to give a credible person involved in the response — say an Admiral Polowczyk, Admiral Giroir, Dr. Birx, or someone like that — 15 minutes with a bunch of PowerPoint slides to set out in detail what the response was. Most people don’t know anything about the effort to acquire, manufacture, and distribute PPE, testing supplies, tests, etc. Why pass up an opportunity to set it out when millions of people are watching and at least force Democrats to say, “Okay, maybe they did all that, but it still wasn’t enough”?

There’s a story to tell here and it’s baffling Republicans won’t simply tell it.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More