Daniel Cameron’s Breakout Performance

Kentucky’s 34-year-old attorney general Daniel Cameron won his first term in 2019 by 16 points, even as the state’s GOP governor Matt Bevin narrowly lost his bid for reelection on the same ballot.

I had assumed the disparity was simply due to unique problems facing Bevin, including his tendency to put his foot in his mouth.

But in six short minutes at the Republican convention on Tuesday night, Daniel Cameron made it clear that he’s a compelling politician in his own right: 

During convention-night coverage on Tuesday, Fox News’s Brit Hume said of Cameron: “I think we have a birth of a star here.”

