The Corner

Elections

Republican Mike Garcia Wins House Race in California

By

Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot and Republican who flipped a Democratic House district in a special election earlier this year, will keep his seat in the House for a full term:

The seat opened up this spring after former Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill resigned due to a sex scandal. In the GOP primary for the spring special election, Garcia beat a Republican who used to hold the seat and who had the backing of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Most prognosticators initially gave Garcia little chance of winning the special election. “Sometimes being under the radar is the best way to get to the target area,” the former fighter pilot who flew combat missions over Iraq told National Review.

All of the Republicans who flipped Democratic districts in 2020 are veterans, minorities, or women (in many cases two of three). Garcia, whose father immigrated to the United States from Mexico, said in May: “I was a first-generation immigrant. My father and my grandfather came here and started from the ground up and created a great small business in the construction business. We were taught to work hard, we were taught to earn every dollar that we make, take pride in our country and be a patriot.”

Garcia is one of four California Republicans who flipped Democratic districts. The other three are Young Kim, Michelle Steel, and David Valadao.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election

By
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Could Have Reacted to the Election

By
It was predictable, and widely predicted, that Donald Trump would respond to an election loss, particularly one by as narrow a margin as this, with claims of fraud, efforts to delegitimize the outcome, and increasingly implausible attempts to find some lever to overturn it. Handling setbacks without grace or ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More
Culture

Our Real Systemic Problem

By
America’s got a problem that’s systemic in nature. This problem has less to do with individual intentions than the structure within which our intentions are formed. That structure explains a great deal about observed disparities in wealth, and other advantages, between various racial and ethnic groups. It ... Read More