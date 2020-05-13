The Corner

Media

‘Republicans Pounce,’ A Series

By
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, June 12, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has muffed something up again, a little thing: It is customary for lefty Democrats such as herself to run on more than one party line in New York, and Ocasio-Cortez had been planning to be on the ballot under the Working Families party, a political feat that would have required her organization to obtain 15 signatures. She managed 14, and has been thrown off the ticket. It ain’t gonna matter.

But here comes the New York Times to inform us that Ocasio-Cortez’s occasional displays of ignorance and incompetence are of special interest to “those on the right, who seldom miss an opportunity to magnify any perceived flaw.”

Which is to say, “Republicans pounce!”

Comments

The report from Jeffery C. Mays goes on to quote a bunch of New York City Democrats and progressive activists, some of them taking the occasion to give Ocasio-Cortez grief on behalf of her Democratic primary opponent. There is one glaring absence though: pouncing Republicans.

The “Republicans pounce!” cliche is bad enough, but, if you’re going to write a “Republicans pounce!” story, shouldn’t you give one of them the opportunity to, you know, pounce?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Reply to the Enemies of Home Schooling

By
A pair of law professors, Elizabeth Bartholet of Harvard and James Dwyer of William & Mary, recently sparked a furor over homeschooling, which they regard as dangerous for children and suggest banning. We've become used to irresponsible blather from academics on a wide range of topics, but until now they've ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More
U.S.

The Era of Hard Truths

By
On the menu today: why our response to the virus has always been hobbled by our individual and collective difficulty accepting hard truths; why we shouldn’t be surprised that doctors and politicians disagree because of their different incentives; a tough question of matching the most vulnerable workers to the ... Read More