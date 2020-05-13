‘Republicans Pounce,’ A Series

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, June 12, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has muffed something up again, a little thing: It is customary for lefty Democrats such as herself to run on more than one party line in New York, and Ocasio-Cortez had been planning to be on the ballot under the Working Families party, a political feat that would have required her organization to obtain 15 signatures. She managed 14, and has been thrown off the ticket. It ain’t gonna matter.

But here comes the New York Times to inform us that Ocasio-Cortez’s occasional displays of ignorance and incompetence are of special interest to “those on the right, who seldom miss an opportunity to magnify any perceived flaw.”

Which is to say, “Republicans pounce!”

The report from Jeffery C. Mays goes on to quote a bunch of New York City Democrats and progressive activists, some of them taking the occasion to give Ocasio-Cortez grief on behalf of her Democratic primary opponent. There is one glaring absence though: pouncing Republicans.

The “Republicans pounce!” cliche is bad enough, but, if you’re going to write a “Republicans pounce!” story, shouldn’t you give one of them the opportunity to, you know, pounce?