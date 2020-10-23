The Corner

Elections

Republicans Pounce Again!

By

At this stage, any journalist who frames a mistake or controversial statement made by a Democratic politician with “conservatives pounce” has to be either woefully out of touch with reality or consciously trolling. I’m not sure which one describes Politico‘s Matthew Choi, but, either way, his piece this morning, “Conservatives pounce on Biden’s desire to move away from oil,” is a classic of the genre.

Comments

Kevin Williamson and Noah Rothman have both explained why this tendency is so revealing. To their observations, I would just add this: Choi writes that “Biden’s remark onstage in Nashville, Tenn., led to a fierce backlash from Republicans and Trump,” but then he adds that . . .

Kendra Horn, a Democratic House candidate in the oil-rich state of Oklahoma, tweeted that she disagreed with Biden, saying, “We must stand up for our oil and gas industry.”

Yeah. Maybe, just maybe, “pouncing Republicans” isn’t the story. As voters in Texas and Pennsylvania are about to find out.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Elections

Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie

By
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Elections

Biden Dusts Off Obama’s Most Famous Lie

By
"If you like your health care plan, you can keep it," was a promise President Barack Obama often made when selling the Affordable Care Act. It was one of the most significant political lies in recent history, leveled during one of our most contentious policy debates. If Americans knew they might lose their ... Read More
Elections

Biden Lies Again and Again

By
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More
Elections

Biden Lies Again and Again

By
Joe Biden is a career liar and he lied some more in the debate, for instance when he dismissed the now well-supported New York Post story about Hunter Biden's business dealing as "a Russian plant." There is zero evidence for this. He offered this line: There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said ... Read More