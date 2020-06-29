Research Universities Have a Duty to Reopen — but to Do It Smart

So argues Buck Goldstein, who is “entrepreneur in residence” at UNC-Chapel Hill and also a professor in the economics department. The Martin Center’s Shannon Watkins recently interviewed Goldstein to get his thoughts.

He said:

We have a unique community, I would say it’s a somewhat closed community, and we have the ability to punch a bunch of different buttons in an attempt to learn more about how people can live in a community within the context of the virus. Here at Chapel Hill, we also have an extraordinary group of scientists, epidemiologists, and specialists in all of the issues connected with the virus — and so I think we all believe that we ought to try.

But how can UNC or any other university make sure that it isn’t putting anyone at risk? Goldstein admits that there are still plenty of unknowns. Referring to a seminar he teaches, Goldstein says,

What’s an appropriate room and setting for a seminar of 25 students if they’re going to be meeting in person? Do they need to be six feet apart? They certainly need to be wearing masks. Or could they be three feet apart? If they’re six feet apart, then how big does that room have to be? Should the seminar be meeting in person all the time or part of the time online through Zoom?

Goldstein also agrees with many who forecast that numerous colleges and universities won’t survive COVID-19, but thinks that the damage will be worse if schools try to continue as they have been since March when the crisis broke.