The Corner

Education

‘Respect the Classics, Man!’

By

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss former NYT writer Donald McNeil’s firing and groveling apology, the Senate impeachment, and the absurd attempt to cancel the classics. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Comments
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Recommended

The Latest