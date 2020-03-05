Rethinking the ‘Sign of Peace’

The Corner

Catholics argue about strange things. Should the priest face the altar or the congregation? Should there be music at Mass, and if so, what kind? Should the priest say — at a very precise moment — “Let us now offer each other a sign of peace”? And should the congregation, at that moment, shake hands, saying to one another “Peace be with you” (or, as I once absent-mindedly said, “Pleased to meet you”)?

In the Roman Rite, revised in 1969, this “sign of peace” became commonplace, though not mandatory. Many old-schoolers resented this, however, as they believed the gesture slowed up the pace of the Mass and added a nonsensical happy-clappy element. In India, they offer a bow instead, which seems far more dignified. In Kenya, they clap.

So given all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, American Catholics may need to rethink their handshakes. (Or at the very least, wash them before taking Communion.)

