Return-to-Normalcy Watch

Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas) speaks to the media at the Cancun International Airport before boarding his plane back to the U.S., in Cancun, Mexico February 18, 2021. (Stringer/Reuters)

The Ted Cruz in Cancun story is overblown. It was clearly a political mistake by Cruz. Americans expect their state’s elected officials to suffer with them through any crisis, and to at least look like they are helping even in a small way. Granted.

But what has struck me about the Ted Cruz story is that it feels like the first post-Trump news cycle. It reminds me of “wide stance” in the airport bathroom. Or Trent Lott praising Strom Thurmond. This is just a media feeding frenzy over a normal Republican scandal or misstep.

There is no theorizing about Russia’s involvement. There is no performed anxiety about the liberal world order coming under strain. This is not held out as a sign of rising fascism. It’s just the usual kicking a Republican when he’s down.