Richard Blumenthal’s Fear-Mongering

Citing the Ginsburg Rule, Amy Coney Barrett continues to refuse to opine on constitutional issues that may come before her should she be confirmed to the Supreme Court. In the context of in vitro fertilization, Senator Richard Blumenthal called that refusal “chilling” and insisted that the woman in an example he used, Tracy, would be fearful after hearing it.

If Tracy is fearful, it’s not because Barrett adhered to the Ginsburg Rule and complied with the judicial ethics she’s supposed to, but because of the cynical fear-mongering of people such as Richard Blumenthal.