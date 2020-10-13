The Corner

Law & the Courts

Richard Blumenthal’s Fear-Mongering

By

Citing the Ginsburg Rule, Amy Coney Barrett continues to refuse to opine on constitutional issues that may come before her should she be confirmed to the Supreme Court. In the context of in vitro fertilization, Senator Richard Blumenthal called that refusal “chilling” and insisted that the woman in an example he used, Tracy, would be fearful after hearing it.

Comments

If Tracy is fearful, it’s not because Barrett adhered to the Ginsburg Rule and complied with the judicial ethics she’s supposed to, but because of the cynical fear-mongering of people such as Richard Blumenthal.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Founders Wanted You to Own an AR-15

By
In his questioning of Amy Coney Barrett regarding an Indiana case about a non-violent felon and his constitutional right to bear arms, Illinois senator Dick Durbin dropped numerous false claims about Chicago gun crimes. But he topped it all off with one of the most egregiously inane arguments used against the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Sheldon Whitehouse’s Funhouse Math

By
Rhode Island Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse was in full-bore conspiracy-theorist mode today, to the point where he did not even allow Amy Coney Barrett to answer a single question during his time speaking. Senate Republicans were ready -- Ben Sasse cracked that Whitehouse was using "Beautiful Mind ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Sheldon Whitehouse’s Funhouse Math

By
Rhode Island Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse was in full-bore conspiracy-theorist mode today, to the point where he did not even allow Amy Coney Barrett to answer a single question during his time speaking. Senate Republicans were ready -- Ben Sasse cracked that Whitehouse was using "Beautiful Mind ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More