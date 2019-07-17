Why Was Richard Spencer on CNN?

Self-avowed white nationalist Richard Spencer went on CNN yesterday. What he said isn’t particularly interesting, because Richard Spencer isn’t particularly interesting.

What is interesting, at least in the sense that a multi-car pile up on the side of the interstate is interesting, is the bastard logic of the whole thing. The takeaway from the segment, to the extent that there was one, seemed to be that Richard Spencer (who is a racist) thinks that the president’s recent tweets about the “Squad” are racist.

And?