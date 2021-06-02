Right All Along Comes with a Cost

A worker in a protective suit examines specimens inside a laboratory following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, February 6, 2020 (China Daily via Reuters)

The outbreak of COVID-19 has reshaped our country in countless ways. Even beyond the nearly 600,000 tragic deaths in the U.S. alone, Americans continue to face mental-health trauma, domestic violence, and financial hardship in the pandemic’s aftermath.

You might think the venerable New York Times, Washington Post, and other ivy-draped bastions of legacy media would be champing at the bit to uncover the truth of how this plague began; after all, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yet somehow it seems nothing could be further from the truth.

Fearful that discovering Chinese scientific incompetence might give President Trump a lifeline, the mainstream of America’s journalistic world labeled the increasingly credible lab-leak hypothesis as conspiracy and disinformation, while National Review always considered it plausible. Unfortunately for the left-leaning gatekeepers of acceptable opinion, the weight of scientific evidence has continued to accumulate. With Trump safely defeated, many in the media establishment are beginning to admit that this so-called conspiracy may have been right all along.

