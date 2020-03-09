The Corner

Film & TV

RIP Max von Sydow, 1929–2020

By
Max von Sydow in the San Sebastian International Film Festival (Flickr/Wikimedia)

Max von Sydow, the Swedish star of stage and screen, has died at age 90. He had a long and storied career, starting in Sweden and rising to international fame in the films of Swedish director Ingmar Bergman. Most notable of these was The Seventh Seal, which features the famous scene of Sydow in a chess match with a personification of Death. His first major American role was as Jesus in 1965’s The Greatest Story Ever Told. And perhaps his most famous role was the kind yet strong Fr. Lankester Merrin in 1973’s The Exorcist (he’s the one shrouded in fog in its most famous shot, filmed on his first day on set). Sydow was 44 when portraying the wizened old priest whose stalwart faith combats the film’s antagonistic demonic presence; he reportedly required more makeup to appear old than Linda Blair required to appear possessed in the role of Regan MacNeil.

These are far from the only roles that Sydow brought to life with his characteristic grace, even in small parts. Among my favorite is King Osric in the underappreciated Conan the Barbarian. Sydow, along with James Earl Jones (as the villain Thulsa Doom) was brought onto the production of the 1982 John Millius film in the hope that their stately presence would inspire the mostly novice crew of actors (including Arnold Schwarzenagger, in one of his first major productions) to greater heights. Watch this scene and tell me you wouldn’t have been moved by it, even in a movie as pulpy as Conan the Barbarian:

Comments

I could say more about Sydow’s skill as a performer. But a few years ago, around the time of his appearance in Star Wars Episode VII: The Force AwakensThe Atlantic published a wonderful appreciation of the actor, one that is now even more worth reading. It ends with this line, which I do not consider an exaggeration:

It’s just the sort of imagination that some actors, a very few, are blessed with. There’s Laurence Olivier, of course. In the silent era, Lillian Gish. Marlon Brando. And Max von Sydow.

RIP to a legend, one who fully deserves to be discussed in the upper echelon of great actors, even though he often is not. Eventually, we all lose our chess match with the Reaper. (Though I wish Max von Sydow had told us more about his post-mortem visitation from Ingmar Begman.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Jack Butler is an associate editor at National Review Online.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More