The Corner

Culture

Rockin’ Out

By
Band members of They Might be Giants at the 2009 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (Mario Anzuoni / Reuters)

There is a piece on the homepage today to which NRO readers contributed. It is called “Waxing Lyrical: In appreciation of some weird and wonderful lines.” Those lines come from pop songs — and NRO readers fed me a great many of them, when I invited them to.

It all started when I reflected on a line from a Beach Boys song, “Good Vibrations”: “I don’t know where, but she sends me there.” Isn’t that a marvelous lyric? “It is borderline nonsensical,” I wrote, “but so wonderful.”

Here on the Corner today, I would like to quote some responses from my colleagues — some responses to “Waxing Lyrical.” Fred Schwarz says that that Beach Boys lyric reminds him of a lyric from a Sex Pistols song, “Anarchy in the U.K.”: “Don’t know what I want, but I know how to get it.”

Yes, same category, for sure.

Categories aside, Nick Frankovich writes:

One of the loveliest pop songs that I ever heard and that, alas, never caught on is “Rock and Roll Girls,” by John Fogerty. It includes this Dantesque line: “But there is a place / Sweet as you will ever know / In music, in love, / In things you never tell.”

Dang, I’ll say.

Finally, Justin Shapiro said he wanted to give me a “fun fact,” seeing as I mentioned They Might Be Giants in my piece: “The daughter of one of the guys in They Might Be Giants was on my little sister’s volleyball team.”

Comments

That is a fun fact. I think of a phrase: “reflected glory.” Also a phrase from David Letterman — who used to do a segment called “Brush with Greatness.” In this segment, audience members told of encounters, or near encounters, they had with celebrities.

Anyway, “Waxing Lyrical” is, again, here, and my thanks to all who chipped in.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Is Right about Trump’s Tweets

By
Attorney General Bill Barr rightly and understandably rebuked government by presidential tweet in a notable ABC News interview on Thursday. The attorney general said that President Trump was making his job “impossible” by constantly commenting on an ongoing criminal case, and one involving Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Bill Barr Is Right about Trump’s Tweets

By
Attorney General Bill Barr rightly and understandably rebuked government by presidential tweet in a notable ABC News interview on Thursday. The attorney general said that President Trump was making his job “impossible” by constantly commenting on an ongoing criminal case, and one involving Trump’s ... Read More
NR Webathon

This Is Not a Drill

By
We may be months away from the most radical major-party nominee in American history. Bernie Sanders doesn’t belong on the Burlington City Council, let alone on the cusp of the American presidency, but that’s where the Democratic nomination would bring him. NR has jousted with socialists over the years ... Read More
NR Webathon

This Is Not a Drill

By
We may be months away from the most radical major-party nominee in American history. Bernie Sanders doesn’t belong on the Burlington City Council, let alone on the cusp of the American presidency, but that’s where the Democratic nomination would bring him. NR has jousted with socialists over the years ... Read More
U.S.

Two Years Later, Don’t Misplace Blame for Parkland

By
Two years ago, 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In the intervening years, both those who survived it and those who observed it from afar have tried to figure out how something so terrible could have happened. That is understandable. Unfortunately, the ... Read More
U.S.

Two Years Later, Don’t Misplace Blame for Parkland

By
Two years ago, 17 people died in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. In the intervening years, both those who survived it and those who observed it from afar have tried to figure out how something so terrible could have happened. That is understandable. Unfortunately, the ... Read More