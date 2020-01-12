The Corner

Culture

Roger the Great

By

Awful news today that Roger Scruton, one of the great philosophers of our age and surely one of the great conservative thinkers of all time, has died after a struggle with cancer.

Scruton’s was just an unfathomably fruitful and productive mind. He published at least fifty books, produced countless essays, was constantly giving brilliant lectures, and even wrote music and starred in a documentary or two, all of which just sparkle with his brilliance. He ran an underground counter-university in communist Eastern Europe and was always ready to fight for truth and beauty and tradition, but there was nothing he treasured more than home—with his Sophie and Lucy and Sam.

For a sense of his writing on conservatism, I suppose one place to start may be How to be a Conservative, though there are many others you could choose from. But it has always seemed to me that the deepest of Scruton’s work was not his expressly political writing or his academic philosophy but his writing about the things he loved most: art and music, food and drink, architecture, and beauty more generally. This was the real essence of his conservatism. It was an expression of love for lovely things.

I had the privilege of spending a little time with Scruton when he and I were both fellows at the Ethics and Public Policy Center for a few years (it would be ridiculous to say he was a colleague, I spent all our time together in awe of the man). What stood out most was his great sense of humor and humility and the sheer breadth of his knowledge and wisdom. He would also routinely drink an entire bottle of wine over lunch and then go right back to writing something brilliant.

Comments

The work he leaves behind is a treasure for the ages. But if a single theme unites it, it would have to be his willingness, even eagerness, to stand courageously in defense of what he loved—and his confidence, born of deep learning and insight, that it was what deserved to be loved, and that others would see that if he showed them.

We have lost a true giant. RIP.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Yuval Levin is the director of social, cultural, and constitutional studies at the American Enterprise Institute and the editor of National Affairs.

Most Popular

World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Beware the Boogeyman Alarm

By
It is a founding principle of Boogeyman alarmism that it be couched in vague terms. Only a novice at scaremongering would tell a little brother, “Give me your candy or the Boogeyman will come and sew your eyelids closed Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. Central Time.” Boogeyman leverage relies heavily on ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Beware the Boogeyman Alarm

By
It is a founding principle of Boogeyman alarmism that it be couched in vague terms. Only a novice at scaremongering would tell a little brother, “Give me your candy or the Boogeyman will come and sew your eyelids closed Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. Central Time.” Boogeyman leverage relies heavily on ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More
World

Brand Sussex

By
Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. First, there is our own Maddy Kearns, who has some advice for Markle. On Twitter, Antonia Garcia Martinez smartly observed: “The fact royals opt out of an hereditary aristocracy to launch some direct-to-consumer, spun-bulls***, goop-style lifestyle ... Read More