The Utah senator is sponsoring an amendment to the COVID bill that says, per his office’s press release, “Any school districts that don’t have at least 50% of their students back in class at least 50% of the time by April 30, would get none of the $125 billion in K-12 education money provided in the bill. In its place, each student in those districts would be eligible for $2,500 to use for immediate educational needs such as: tuition for open schools, tutors, homeschool costs, summer school, etc.” I hope the amendment passes, but even if it doesn’t it will be good to force a debate and a vote on it.
The Corner
Romney to Schools: Bring Kids Back to Class for COVID-Relief Money
