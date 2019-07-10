The Corner

Politics & Policy

Perot and Buckley: Stop the Presses

By

In 1992, our founder wrote this for his March 31 syndicated column, penned in the aftermath of the late H. Ross Perot’s much-ballyhooed 60 Minutes interview that proved central to his ensuing presidential bid:

Mr. Perot is a gentleman of imperious habits. Several years ago I edited and slotted an article in National Review on his heroic organization of a band of privateers to rescue several of his workers caught up in the Ayatollah Khomeini’ s hostage dragnet (Mr. Perot had authorized the release of the data to our writer). A few weeks later he called me on the telephone to say that he had changed his mind, he wished the story canceled. 

I told him that the magazine carrying the story was already on the press. In that case, he said, just cancel the entire issue and send him the bill. I explained to him (I am a patient fellow) that magazines don’t run in quite that way. He expressed surprise. 

Comments

As he expressed surprise on “60 Minutes” that he would have any problem at all dealing with Congress, were he elected president. “The key to progress is to get people to agree with you,” he pronounced, as though the clouds of Mount Sinai had parted to herald this oracular pronouncement. 

Why didn’t Madison or Jefferson or Lincoln think of that?! Get everybody to agree with you, and Pfft! — problems just go away!

Bill had a lot more to say, and as it progressed, the column’s tone got sharper than aged provolone. Here’s the entire shebang

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
Sports

Breaking: Contracts Have Consequences

By
It brings me great sorrow to report that wealthy women who are paid large sums of money to play a game are unhappy with the pay structure for which their union collectively bargained and to which they themselves voluntarily agreed. The foxes have holes, and the birds the air nests; but members of the U.S. ... Read More
Sports

The U.S. Women Are Winners, Not Victims

By
The women of the U.S. national soccer team are famous for being extraordinary athletes, repeat world champions — and plaintiffs.  The team’s lawsuit alleging pay discrimination against the U.S. Soccer Federation has done much to define its identity. A nearly perfect run through the World Cup has been ... Read More
Sports

About That Alleged World Cup Pay Gap

By
After the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup on Sunday, a major focus from the team and the media was a complaint over an alleged gender-pay disparity. Several media outlets published articles claiming there was a discriminatory pay gap relative to the men’s World Cup that needed to be remedied. ... Read More