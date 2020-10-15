The Corner

'Roughly 1 in 4' Young People Identify as Queer

Politico cites a professor of political science at Washington College and the author of a forthcoming book on Generation Z as finding that “roughly 1 in 4 [Gen Zers] identify as queer, either transgender or ‘genderqueer.’ A third of Gen Zers say they know someone who uses gender neutral pronouns to refer to themselves and nearly 6 in 10 say forms or online profiles should allow more options than ‘man’ or ‘woman,’ according to Pew Research Center.

In case anyone was still in any doubt, the gender revolution has arrived. Read more about it here.

