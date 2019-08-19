Royals, Climate Change, and Private Jets

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by the Prince of Wales, May 19, 2018. (Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters)

One of the functions of the British Royal family is to promote fashionable causes without attracting controversy. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William, is good at this. She and her husband “raise awareness” about mental health. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, is not good this. And neither is her husband. Consider how the couple has taken to “raising awareness” about climate change . . . It’s starting to get on everyone’s nerves.

Last month, for instance, Markle guest-edited a special edition of British Vogue. The cover of which featured Greta Thunberg, a teen girl with Asperger’s, who has become the poster girl of European climate change activism. Prince Harry told Vogue that he and Markle would only be having two children on account of the “terrifying” implications of climate change. Later, at a “green summit” in Sicily, organized by Google, he delivered a speech barefoot — also, to “raise awareness.” Awareness is evidently something he himself lacks given that he flew to the conference on a private jet. Of course, he wasn’t the only one.

Scores of celebrities and the rich have arrived in Sicily for a Google conference. They came in 114 private jets and a flotilla of super yachts. The conference is on global warming. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) August 1, 2019

Today, the Times of London reports that the Royal couple just took their fourth flight by private jet in two weeks when they visited Elton John.