Royals, Climate Change, and Budget Airlines

Earlier this week, as noted here, two British royals — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — attracted criticism for their blatant hypocrisy regarding climate change. After telling Vogue how “terrifying” our planet’s demise is and after addressing a Google summit in Sicily on the subject  — barefoot, having arrived by private jet — it transpired that pair had taken four private jets in 11 days as part of their vacation.

Now, in what appears to be a PR exercise in damage control, two other British royals — Prince William and Kate Middleton; the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — have travelled to their annual vacation at the Queen’s residence in the Scottish highlands on a budget airline, costing a little over $80 per person (taxpayer’s money, of course).

You might be wondering, who cares? But we Brits do.

Madeleine Kearns

