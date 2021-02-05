Rubio, Lee, and the Child Allowance

In response to Everyone Should Support Mitt Romney’s Child-Poverty Plan

Senators Rubio and Lee put out a statement opposing Senator Romney’s child-allowance plan (which I wrote about this morning). The duo has been promoting tax relief for parents for years, but think that Romney’s plan goes too far by providing benefits beyond what households pay in federal taxes.

You may agree with their view; you may find it a niggling or mistaken criticism of Romney’s plan. But there’s nothing dishonest about their statement, let alone “incredibly dishonest,” as my colleague Cameron Hilditch puts it. All Hilditch actually establishes is that the duo’s short statement does not comment on some features of the Romney plan he thinks they should have. Which is all fine fodder for a debate about the plan, which I suspect the senators themselves will conduct with sobriety.