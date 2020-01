Like Alexander, Marco Rubio has a good, thoughtful statement on why he’s opposed to removal (although he could have been more forthright about what Trump did here). Rubio’s statement says, correctly in my view, that the underlying conduct didn’t rise to the level of removal as a threshold question. This is why I think it’s best to think of the Senate in this instance as acting as an appellate rather than a trial court and making a basic judgment of law.