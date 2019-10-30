The Corner

Economy & Business

Running on the Economy in 2020

By
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisc., April 27, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

How to think about the Trump-era economy?

Begin with a reminder that Americans’ beliefs about the relationship between presidents and the performance of the national economy are largely superstitious. Politicians encourage this superstitious belief. But there is a lot more to GDP growth and the labor market than the character or intelligence of the president, and the changes in federal policy from one president to the next are not necessarily the major factors driving economic change. This cannot be overemphasized. But that is not to say that specific policies, e.g., an incompetently executed trade war, do not have consequences.

That being written . . .

The wage and employment data have been very encouraging. If Trump is going to run on the economy in 2020, that’s what he is going to run on. That’s the good news, and it’s not good news for Trump alone.

Conversely, Trump has failed on other fronts as measured by his own criteria. Remember those promises about sustained 3-percent growth? So far, that hasn’t happened, and it does not appear likely to. Growth has been in fact around 2 percent—and slowing.

The trade deficit, one of Trump’s big bugaboos, is larger today than it was when he took office, rather than smaller, as he promised. Reducing the trade deficit was never the right policy (most people, including President Trump, do not seem to understand what it is the trade deficit actually represents) but that is the metric Trump chose.

The deficit that does matter — the federal budget deficit — is on the rise.

Many of the same gold-plated “populists” who mocked Barack Obama for pointing to the performance of the stock market as an indicator of economic strength are now doing the same thing. That’s a tricky thing to bet your credibility on.

Comments

The fundamental question is this: If the economy is really doing as well as Trump and his allies claim, then why does it need constant goosing from the Fed (“Quantitative easing? Who, us?”)  and trillion-dollar budget deficits to keep the party going?

So far, no one has offered a plausible explanation of that.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Not Enemies, but Friends

By
When the Founders designed the basic architecture of the American system, they bore in mind among other antecedents the Roman republic. Their heirs are fascinated by a rather different model of social organization: the junior-high cafeteria. “Nobody should be friends with George W. Bush,” reads the ... Read More
Elections

Will Hillary Run Again?

By
The Ghost of Hillary Past is threatening to become the Ghost of Hillary Present for Democrats. Could the woman who lost to Donald Trump in 2016 run a third time for the presidency? A few weeks ago, everyone was convinced that Hillary Clinton was content to snipe at President Trump from the sidelines (he is all ... Read More
Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More