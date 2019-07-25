Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Brett Kavanaugh Is a ‘Very Decent’ Man

The liberal star of the Supreme Court praises the character and intellect of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh:

On Wednesday night, Ginsburg delivered a 30-minute speech looking back at the 2018 Supreme Court term and Stevens’s life, before participating in an hour-long question-and-answer session with Duke Law professor Neil Siegel, one of her former clerks. When Siegel asserted during the Q&A that “nominees for the Supreme Court are not chosen primarily anymore for independence, legal ability, [and] personal decency, and I wonder if that’s a loss for all of us,” Ginsburg immediately defended Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “My two newest colleagues are very decent, very smart individuals,” she said.

Does this mean the Notorious RBG is no longer a liberal in good standing? Or does she get a pass under the theory that she needs to butter up her colleagues to protect Roe?