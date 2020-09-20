The Corner

Stop Using RBG’s Dying Wish as a Political Weapon

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion hosted by the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., September 12, 2019. (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)

There are a lot of bad arguments to be made about why Republicans should not move forward with confirming a new Supreme Court justice. Just a few days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death — may she rest in peace — we’ve heard a lot of them. We’re sure to hear plenty more in the coming weeks. Far and away the grossest and most craven though, is that it would violate Ginsburg’s “dying wish.” In a statement dictated to her granddaughter, Ginsburg announced that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

It’s to be expected that Ginsburg would prefer not to have her replacement picked by Donald Trump. And I don’t know anyone that would begrudge an 87-year-old woman for expressing that preference on her deathbed. Unfortunately, though, many of those who share Ginsburg’s wish for her replacement have decided to disregard our constitutional order and dishonor her memory by arguing that it is only decent to respect it.

Justices have no authority with which to decide who will replace them, excepting their ability to retire while a president of their own party holds White House. There’s nothing disrespectful about Republicans filling her seat with an eminently qualified nominee such as the Seventh Circuit’s Amy Coney Barrett.

In fact, it is Democrats who do Ginsburg a disservice by repeating her deathbed utterance and asserting it as binding. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a man who does not care about a dying woman’s final wish.” This is attempted political and emotional hostage-taking. Again, I do not blame for Ginsburg issuing this statement as she faced her final days on earth, but it was not an entirely appropriate one for a justice to make, and I do blame Democrats for using it in the way they have.

While it makes for a seemingly strong emotional appeal on the surface to ask that Republicans respect “a dying woman’s final wish,” neither the president nor the Senate is under any moral or political obligation to fill the seat with a nominee in Ginsburg’s mold. Would Democrats, if they held the presidency and a majority in the Senate, feel obligated to hold off if a conservative justice passed away and expressed aloud his obvious preference that someone of similar ideological leanings replace him? The answer is obvious.

Politicos who use Ginsburg’s dying wish as a political weapon are apparently less concerned with honoring Ginsburg legacy than they are with not suffering a political setback. They have even proven willing to sacrifice the former to prevent the latter. More than Mitch McConnell, they cheapen Ginsburg’s loss.

World

Jared Kushner Was Right

By
Over the past several years, a new certainty was added to death and taxes: Jared Kushner would fail in his role as the administration’s Middle East point man. It caused considerable merriment among President Donald Trump’s critics (and even some of his well-wishers) when he put his son-in-law in charge of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr Is Right About the Prosecution Power

By
Attorney General Bill Barr gave a speech at Hillsdale College on Wednesday that attracted a lot of attention. Much of that attention was for his ill-considered remark (in a question-and-answer session following the speech) that "Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, [the pandemic lockdowns ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Snobs or Mobs?

By
A   lot of us were feeling pretty good about the future of the media in late September of 2004. Dan Rather and the CBS news division had just tried to derail George W. Bush’s reelection campaign with some genuine fake news — based on fake documents — and, in spite of the manful attempts of ... Read More
NR PLUS History

The Mystery of Robert E. Lee

By
No one who ever met Robert Edward Lee -- whatever the circumstances of the meeting -- failed to be impressed by the man. From his earliest days as a cadet at West Point, through 25 years as an officer in the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers and six more as a senior cavalry officer, and then as the supreme ... Read More
U.S.

Zoomers and the Constitution

By
A 2019 study by the Pew Research Center compared generational views on key social and political issues, focusing on the similarities between Millennials and Generation Z. The topics probed include race relations, diversity, climate change, capitalism, socialism, and the role of government. This last item, ... Read More
World

How Trump Changed U.S. Foreign Policy

By
On September 16 the editorial board of the New York Times did the impossible. It said something nice about President Trump. “The normalization of relations between Israel and two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, is, on the face of it, a good and beneficial development,” the editors wrote. ... Read More
