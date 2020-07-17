San Francisco’s Disastrous Luxury Housing Plan for the Homeless

The Corner

San Francisco finally moved to deal with its homeless problem after the coronavirus hit. It somehow designated 5,000 homeless people as “emergency front-line workers” and then paid $200 a night to quarantine each of them in luxury hotels that are currently empty of tourists.

However, City Journal contributor Erica Sandberg told Tucker Carlson’s show on Wednesday that the policy has been an “absolute disaster.” Although the city booked the hotel rooms in order to quarantine people, roughly a third of residents stay outside all day — defeating the purpose of the program.

“It’s solving exactly nothing and as a matter of fact, it’s making all the problems worse,” said Sandberg, who described the scene inside the hotels as “about as bad as you can imagine, only exponentially worse.”

You are talking drug-fueled parties, overdoses, deaths, people are being assaulted. You have sexual assaults going on, it is pandemonium,” she said.

Thomas Wolf, a self-described recovering addict and former homeless person, tweeted in May that “homeless placed in hotels in SF are being delivered Alcohol, Weed and Methadone because they identified as an addict/alcoholic for FREE. You’re supposed to be offering treatment. This is enabling and is wrong on many levels.” The city’s Public Health Department responded that “these harm-reduction based practices . . . help guests successfully complete isolation and quarantine and have significant individual and public health benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If city officials have an exit plan for what happens next, officials aren’t sharing it.

Sandberg says they are “trying to put this kind of a Band-Aid on it and pretend it’s not happening. Oh, it’s happening, and it’s worse than people imagine.”

