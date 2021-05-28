Nebraska senator Ben Sasse, one of the six Senate Republicans who supported creating an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on Congress, comments on his vote: “Nebraskans know where I stand on this: For the first time in our history, a mob targeted the Vice President and the Congress for following the Constitution by certifying the Electoral College vote. With Congress getting weaker and tribalism getting stronger, we’ve got to rebuild some public trust. Like others in the Nebraska delegation, I think that, if done right, a truly bipartisan commission could complement the work being done in the ongoing criminal investigations. The American people deserve a full account of what happened.”
The Corner
Sasse on January 6
The Latest
Ohio Republicans Introduce Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory in Schools
The bill would also prohibit teachers from rewarding students for political activism with academic credit.
Fauci Argued Benefits of Gain-of-Function Research Outweighed Pandemic Risk in 2012 Paper
Fauci argued a pandemic was more likely to occur naturally than through gain-of-function research.
Yale University’s War against Alumni and Accountability
Yale’s governing body has resorted to procedural tactics to keep alumni from joining that wouldn’t be out of place in a dictatorship.
CDC Eases Summer-Camp Mask Guidance
Campers who have been vaccinated will not be required to wear masks.
Rutgers Chancellor Apologizes for Condemning Anti-Semitic Attacks
Administrators said their initial message ‘fell short’ of their intention to be a ‘place where all identities can feel validated and supported.’
Republican Senators Block Bill to Form Capitol Riot Commission
Just six Republicans voted to advance the bill.