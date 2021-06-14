From the Babylon Bee: “Dems shocked, disappointed to learn that new Israeli prime minister will still be a Jew.”
The Corner
Satire, But . . .
Recommended
Fauci Admits Post-Vaccination Masking Was about 'Signals' Weeks after Insisting Otherwise
Fauci chastised Rand Paul in March over his suggestion that Fauci’s post-vaccination masking was ‘theater.’
The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci
On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor.
The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things
This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance.
Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens
The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations.
Maggie Haberman Is Right
Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer.
The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem
It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is.
The Latest
Greta Thunberg-Inspired Climate Org Labels Itself 'Racist' and Disbands
The organization apologized 'for the hurt, burnout, and trauma caused to many BIPOC individuals.'
Repeal This Tax on Factory Jobs
Tariffs on steel are a bipartisan folly that costs jobs. It's time to get rid of them.
Jon Stewart Endorses Lab-Leak Theory, Says Pandemic 'More Than Likely Caused by Science'
'Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science,' Stewart said.
Massachusetts Public School District Encourages Students to Report Peers, Teachers for 'Bias' Violations
Using the phrase ‘China Virus’ is given as an example of a microagression that should be reported.
Pompeo to Launch PAC ahead of 2022 Midterms
'My goal is pretty clear: I want to elect the most conservative electable candidate we can find in each of these races,' Pompeo said.
How the Right Is Dividing over the Nature of Power
Some conservatives believe that restraining government coercion doesn’t mean much if liberalism continues to advance in the culture.