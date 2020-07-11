The Corner

National Review

Saturday Night with Bill Buckley

By
A screenshot of William F. Buckley Jr. discussing his book Happy Days Were Here Again on C-SPAN, September 24, 1993. (C-SPAN)

Our late founder rules tonight (July 11) on C-SPAN2, which marks its Summer Series program by rebroadcasting nearly six straight hours of discussions of select books and one in-depth interview on Bill’s overall body of work. Here’s the lineup (times are Eastern):

8:01 p.m.: A 1993 interview with Brian Lamb of Happy Days Were Here Again: Reflections of a Libertarian Journalist, a collection of then-recent columns.

8:59 p.m.: A 1996 interview with his editor at Random House, Sam Vaughn, of The Right Word: About the Uses and Abuses of Language, and about Vocabulary; about Usages, Style and Speaking; Fiction, Diction, Dictionaries; with Reviews and Interviews; and More.

9:49 p.m.: A 1997 speech at the Women’s National Republican Club on his then-new book, Nearer My God: An Autobiography of Faith.

Comments

10:43 p.m.: A 2000 interview with Brian Lamb that includes WFB taking over two hours of viewer questions.

Of course, if you are otherwise engaged tonight, you can always search the old Book TV archives to catch these and other (plentiful!) WFB appearances on the various C-SPAN channels.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
Culture

The Fragility of the Woke

By
A TikTok video that recently went viral on social media showed a recent Harvard graduate threatening to stab anyone who said “all lives matter.” In her melodrama, she tried to sound intimidating with her histrionics. She won a huge audience, as she intended. But her video also came to the attention of the ... Read More
Culture

The Fragility of the Woke

By
A TikTok video that recently went viral on social media showed a recent Harvard graduate threatening to stab anyone who said “all lives matter.” In her melodrama, she tried to sound intimidating with her histrionics. She won a huge audience, as she intended. But her video also came to the attention of the ... Read More
Culture

No One Is Ever Woke Enough

By
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More
Culture

No One Is Ever Woke Enough

By
Closing out the week: The Harper’s letter calling for freedom of expression demonstrates that no one is ever “woke” enough, and that any institution that tries to make peace with the perpetually aggrieved eventually becomes dysfunctional; the value of Hamilton as a litmus test of the limits of cancel ... Read More