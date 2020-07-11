Saturday Night with Bill Buckley

A screenshot of William F. Buckley Jr. discussing his book Happy Days Were Here Again on C-SPAN, September 24, 1993. (C-SPAN)

Our late founder rules tonight (July 11) on C-SPAN2, which marks its Summer Series program by rebroadcasting nearly six straight hours of discussions of select books and one in-depth interview on Bill’s overall body of work. Here’s the lineup (times are Eastern):

8:01 p.m.: A 1993 interview with Brian Lamb of Happy Days Were Here Again: Reflections of a Libertarian Journalist, a collection of then-recent columns.

8:59 p.m.: A 1996 interview with his editor at Random House, Sam Vaughn, of The Right Word: About the Uses and Abuses of Language, and about Vocabulary; about Usages, Style and Speaking; Fiction, Diction, Dictionaries; with Reviews and Interviews; and More.

9:49 p.m.: A 1997 speech at the Women’s National Republican Club on his then-new book, Nearer My God: An Autobiography of Faith.

10:43 p.m.: A 2000 interview with Brian Lamb that includes WFB taking over two hours of viewer questions.

Of course, if you are otherwise engaged tonight, you can always search the old Book TV archives to catch these and other (plentiful!) WFB appearances on the various C-SPAN channels.