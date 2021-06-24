Politico reports:

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a pair of bills Thursday that would dramatically expand video coverage of federal court trials and other proceedings while putting Supreme Court arguments on camera for the first time. Both bills have bipartisan support, including the endorsement of the panel’s chair, Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), and the longstanding backing of the committee’s ranking Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

I know this is America and there is still a weird superstition that if it isn’t on television it’s not important, or if it’s important it ought to be on television.

But, I’d like to point out that there’s no good reason to do this, and lots of good reasons not to do it. Lawyers who argue in front of the Supreme Court and those who sit upon it already have enough ambition to spare — adding the necessity that they come across well on TV seems like overdoing it to me.