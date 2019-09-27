The Corner

Education

School Choice: Beyond Test Scores

By

John Coons thinks his fellow advocates of school choice are overemphasizing its effects on test scores. He cites a study of school choice from Barbados:

The result: Children transferring to private schools had no higher scores over time, but their rates of graduation, college enrollment and completion, plus other “real life” outcomes were markedly higher. The conclusion: Parents prefer schools that teach values, morality and character, wanting their children to “be not only good students but good people.” The later life records of these same children are reported as remarkably richer than those left behind, in both economic and human terms – and in sheer happiness.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

World

China’s Population Problem

By
China has a problem: not enough people. If you didn’t see that one coming, you haven’t been paying attention. More precisely, China’s problem is its shrinking work force. According to Beijing’s official numbers, China’s work force has declined by 25 million workers — about the combined work ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More