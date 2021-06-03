The Corner Media ‘Science’ at Work — and It’s Really Disturbing By Rich Lowry About Rich Lowry Follow Rich Lowry on Twitter June 3, 2021 1:05 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Jim already noted this in the Jolt today, but the Vanity Fair story on the lab-leak theory is well worth your time. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Comments return-icon Return to The Corner Recommended The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor. Michael Brendan Dougherty Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations. Andrew Follett COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains It’s time for a mass deprogramming. Michael Brendan Dougherty The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance. Kevin D. Williamson Rebekah Jones, the COVID Whistleblower Who Wasn’t The former dashboard manager alleges a vast data conspiracy in Florida; not a word of it is true. Charles C. W. Cooke The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is. Charles C. W. Cooke The Latest Fauci Claims It's 'in China's Interest' to Expose COVID Origins, Urges Americans to Avoid 'Pointing Fingers' ‘I think the accusatory part about it is only going to get them to pull back even more,’ Fauci said of China. Zachary Evans Maggie Haberman Is Right Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer. Charles C. W. Cooke The Southern Baptist Controversy Is Not about Trump What Russell Moore’s departure from Southern Baptist leadership means. Dominic Pino The Lovable Police State? Chairman Xi wants the world’s love and respect, but he’ll be satisfied just to get his way. Kevin D. Williamson Tom Cotton Presses Lockheed Martin on Diversity Training, Says It Violated Civil Rights Law Cotton argues the company may have violated the Civil Rights Act by seeking to ‘limit, segregate, or classify their employees’ based on race. Caroline Downey Rural Oregonians Launch Bid to Secede and Join Idaho: 'Let Us Go' Portland liberals ‘don’t understand the way that people out here live,’ one organizer told NR. Ryan Mills