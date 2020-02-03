The Corner

Culture

Scorsese Sells Out to Coke in Super Bowl

By
Martin Scorsese arrives for the gala presentation of the Robbie Robertson biopic Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band on opening night at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, September 5, 2019. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Martin Scorsese is so pure of soul that he won’t sully himself by watching a superhero movie. As of a few weeks ago, he hadn’t even seen Joker, which he must be aware from the conversation surrounding it is both an antidote to any notion of comic-book movies as meretricious pap and a tribute to his own work. Moreover, Scorsese at one point was on board to produce Joker. Yet here he is, starring in a Super Bowl commercial.

This isn’t a public-service spot; it’s a dumb, witless commercial for fizzy sugar water that Scorsese did strictly for the paycheck. In other words, though Scorsese won’t stoop to watching a certain kind of commercial movie because it’s beneath him, he’s willing to actually star in a commercial for the kind of beverage that the movies he spurns are supposedly made to sell.

Comments

Scorsese’s rejection of comic-book movies as a genre means that as a voting member of various awards-granting bodies he is doing a disservice to fellow filmmakers by not even considering their work. And yes, he does care about awards, very much. He campaigns extensively for Oscars every time he thinks he has a shot at them.

As I’ve said before, since Scorsese doesn’t actually watch comic-book movies, he has no idea what’s in them and his opinion of them carries no authority. His blanket dismissal of an entire film genre that has become increasingly interesting over the last 20 years, even as he is happy to praise older commercial genres such as Westerns and horror, strikes me as an expression of age more than anything else.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More