Scottish Census Swaps Sex for ‘Gender Identity’

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the National Records of Scotland (NRS) have decided that census questions about biological sex “should not be asked.” Instead, questions will be framed “on the basis of gender identity rather than sex.”

The Scottish government has accurately described sex as being “a key demographic variable” providing “population, household and other demographic statistics which are used by central and local government to inform resource allocation, target investment, and carry out service planning and delivery.” Sex is also a protected characteristic in anti-discrimination law.

Recording whether a person is male or female (or something else) based on what they “identify” as renders this data set meaningless. It is also a reckless misuse of public time and money.