Scottish Feminists Succeed in Scrapping Transgender Hospital Policy

In Scotland, feminist opposition to transgender extremism continues to make great strides forward. Earlier this year, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (the local state-run public-health service) issued guidance to staff equating “women who express concern about sleeping next to trans patients to people harbouring racial prejudice,” per the Times of Scotland. However, after considerable feminist backlash, “the guidance was reviewed and the health board has confirmed that it has been shelved indefinitely.”

In practice, the scenario that the guidance was designed to direct is rare and best left to the common sense and discretion of those involved. It is true that certain women may feel comfortable in certain circumstances sharing a ward with certain male individuals who, for complex reasons, are presenting as female; however, males do not have a “right” to share female spaces while females do have a right to insist that single-sex spaces are truly single-sex.

The notion that women are “harbouring” unseemly prejudices by trusting their time-tested instincts about privacy, safety, and single-sex spaces is ridiculous. Hence the scrapping of this guidance is encouraging.