Seeing the Meaning in Suffering: A Coronavirus Conversation with Author Gary Jansen

By

Do you find yourself frustrated with these coronavirus times? Spiritually or emotionally lost or angry or confused or otherwise suffering and trying to find the meaning in it? A book by Gary Jansen called Station to Station: An Ignatian Journey through the Stations of the Cross — which is currently being offered for free as an e-book — may help. It is a meditative walk through the suffering of Christ in the Passion. Jansen, executive editor at Loyola Press, with longtime experience in religion publishing, is the latest conversant in this occasional “virus-free” offering with faith, culture, and civil-society leaders during these coronavirus times.

Jansen is also the author of MicroShifts: Transforming Your Life One Step at a TimeThe 15-Minute Prayer Solution: How One Percent of Your Day Can Transform Your Life and Life Everlasting: Catholic Devotions and Mysteries for the Everyday Seeker.

We talk about the hopeful struggle of faith. I hope you find it beneficial.

