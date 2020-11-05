Senate Blues

Pessimism from the Left:

In the view of Democratic data scientist David Shor, 2020 was the party’s last, best chance to win a Senate majority for the foreseeable future: Red-state incumbents Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, and Sherrod Brown held onto their seats in 2018 — with the help of a historically Democratic national environment — but are unlikely to be so lucky when they are on the ballot again in 2024. Thus, the party’s best hope was to eke out a majority in 2020, while it still had votes in unlikely places – and then, to use that majority to award statehood to Democratic leaning territories like D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, thereby mitigating the coalition’s structural disadvantage.

On Tuesday, Democrats likely missed their shot. . . .

Extrapolate from current demographic trends, and Democrats don’t take the Senate again until 2028 or later.