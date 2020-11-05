The Corner

Senate Blues

Pessimism from the Left:

In the view of Democratic data scientist David Shor, 2020 was the party’s last, best chance to win a Senate majority for the foreseeable future: Red-state incumbents Joe Manchin, Jon Tester, and Sherrod Brown held onto their seats in 2018 — with the help of a historically Democratic national environment — but are unlikely to be so lucky when they are on the ballot again in 2024. Thus, the party’s best hope was to eke out a majority in 2020, while it still had votes in unlikely places – and then, to use that majority to award statehood to Democratic leaning territories like D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, thereby mitigating the coalition’s structural disadvantage.

On Tuesday, Democrats likely missed their shot. . . .

Extrapolate from current demographic trends, and Democrats don’t take the Senate again until 2028 or later.

Elections

The Disinformationists

A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
Elections

California: Not as Crazy as We Thought?

Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Rating the ballot propositions as either for or against more government, Californians have (so far) voted: against tax hikes ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Path, Updated

It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
