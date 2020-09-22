Senator Blunt: Democrats Will Try to Pack the Court Regardless

I asked Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) this afternoon what he makes of Democratic talk of packing the Supreme Court. His answer: “They are totally committed to changing the [filibuster] rules, packing the Court, in all likelihood admitting two new states, and basically turning the Senate into the House. The idea that somehow this latest development is what prompted them to do that is laughable. What’s also laughable is any thought that if Chuck Schumer had a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate, he wouldn’t fill the slot.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru