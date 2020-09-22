The Corner

Senator Blunt: Democrats Will Try to Pack the Court Regardless

I asked Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) this afternoon what he makes of Democratic talk of packing the Supreme Court. His answer: “They are totally committed to changing the [filibuster] rules, packing the Court, in all likelihood admitting two new states, and basically turning the Senate into the House. The idea that somehow this latest development is what prompted them to do that is laughable. What’s also laughable is any thought that if Chuck Schumer had a Democratic president and a Democratic Senate, he wouldn’t fill the slot.”

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election,
The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

Some left-wingers aren't waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her "the Potential RBG
