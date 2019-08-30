Senator Joseph Kennedy?

Democratic senator Ed Markey has the support of Elizabeth Warren and is sponsoring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal bill in the Senate. He spent nearly three decades representing Massachusetts in the U.S. House before joining the upper chamber, but that record may not be enough to save him from the Kennedy clan. Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, the 38-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, is looking at challenging Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary, and a new poll from Change Research shows Kennedy leading Markey 42 percent to 25 percent.

John McCormack is the Washington correspondent for National Review and a fellow at the National Review Institute. @McCormackJohn