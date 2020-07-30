Senator Mike Lee Joins CEI to Discuss the Awful Jones Act

Sen. Mike Lee (R., Utah) (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Today at noon EST, the Competitive Enterprise Institute will host Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) to discuss what is quite possibly the worst law in America. We hope you can join us.

The century-old Jones Act restricts domestic-ocean transport in order to raise the price of domestic shipping sky-high. Supporters think it is a policy of “American First,” but it is really a policy of “America Last.” It favors America’s foreign competitors by punishing domestic trade, it has ruined the U.S. oceangoing shipbuilding industry, and it has been militarily obsolete for decades. As I explain today over on the homepage, it has been particularly costly to America’s energy sector. Senator Lee has proposed important reforms of the Jones Act. But he is waging a lonely struggle in yet another area where special-interest groups flood Congress with lobbyists and nobody lobbies for the public. It is crucial to raise the public’s understanding of how this law hurts them every day.

Senator Lee will be joining CEI president Kent Lassman and me to discuss the law, the need for reform, and why reform has proven so difficult. You can register here. The announcement is here.