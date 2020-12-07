The Corner

Economy & Business

Senator Perdue’s Stock Trades

By

After reviewing the evidence, Aaron Brown concludes:

Perdue’s portfolio seems an entirely typical one an experienced businessperson or financial executive of his wealth level would run using a professional adviser. There’s no unusual turnover or short-term trading, and no puzzling strategies or decisions. The results are within legal expectations. The only way to make a scandal out of it is to combine insinuations that support different charges, as if it were all part of some coherent conspiracy, and to ignore the numbers.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

