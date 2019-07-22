The Corner

Politics & Policy

Sense and Nonsense: What North Carolina Voters Think about Student Debt

By

North Carolina is a purple state and what voters here think about key issues is portentous. A recent poll conducted by an organization, the Civitas Institute, indicates that while some people understand the government’s role in causing the problem of excessive student debt, many still think that government has the solution.

In today’s Martin Center article, Shannon Watkins looks into the poll and finds a mess of thinking.

The good news is that a fairly large majority don’t favor proposals for the government to pay off student college debts. But an ever bigger majority believes student debt to be a serious issue.

Comments

A sizable percentage believes that federal lending practices have played a role in causing that issue, but many of them nevertheless favor Democrats, who are not the least bit inclined to rein in student lending. And the worst news in the poll is that a heavy majority of younger voters are captivated by the promises of free college.

Watkins concludes:

All in all, the poll results show that many North Carolinians seem to have an accurate grasp of the relationship between student debt, government subsidies, and the price of college. But, for any number of reasons, they support policies that will likely exacerbate the problem of increasing college costs. But shifting the debt from students to taxpayers isn’t really a solution at all.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the director of research for the John William Pope Center for Higher Education Policy.

Most Popular

Culture

White Cats and Black Swans

By
Making a film of Cats is a bold endeavor — it is a musical with no real plot, based on T. S. Eliot’s idea of child-appropriate poems, and old Tom was a strange cat indeed. Casting Idris Elba as the criminal cat Macavity seems almost inevitable — he has always made a great gangster — but I think there was ... Read More
World

Who Is Boris Johnson?

By
By next week at this time, Boris Johnson will be prime minister of the United Kingdom. Not since Margaret Thatcher has such an outsized personality resided in Number 10 Downing Street. Not since Winston Churchill has such a wit presided over Her Majesty’s Government. Wit is actually the chief reason for ... Read More
Energy & Environment

Ohio Bans ‘Nature Rights’

By
Finally! After voters in Toledo granted "rights" to Lake Erie -- in a special election, it should be noted, with minuscule turnout -- Ohio has outlawed the enforcement of "nature rights" in a budget bill signed by the governor. From the legislation: Sec. 2305.011...[Definitions omitted] (B) Nature or any ... Read More
Health Care

The Puzzling Problem of Vaping

By
San Francisco -- A 29-story office building at 123 Mission Street illustrates the policy puzzles that fester because of these facts: For centuries, tobacco has been a widely used, legal consumer good that does serious and often lethal harm when used as it is intended to be used. And its harmfulness has been a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Ungrateful among Us

By
This is the transcript from Episode 156 of The Editors. Rich: How bad were the president’s tweets? What does Ilhan Omar owe to her country? We will discuss all of this and more on this week’s edition of The Editors. I’m Rich Lowry, and I’m joined as always, or at least most of the time by the right, ... Read More