The Corner

Culture

Seven Child-Welfare, Foster-Care, Adoption Things That Caught My Eye (October 28, 2020)

By

1. BBC News: Leaving care: ‘I made it to university, but then I fell through the cracks’

As the end of the year approached and the other students returned home to spend Christmas with their families, Kim was left thinking, “But where do I go?” And eventually, things became too much.

“Mentally I broke down, and I just didn’t know who to call,” she says. “My social worker had come to see me the week I’d moved in and then I never heard from her again. No emails, no calls, no texts, didn’t visit. So when I say I didn’t have anyone to call, I literally had no-one.”

In desperation, Kim reached out to the pastoral care manager at her secondary school.

“I called her, crying, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what I’m going to do – I don’t know anyone, I don’t know the services…'”

2.  Judge Randall H. Warner: Judging in a Time of COVID

In all dependency cases, but especially those involving very young children, time is a parent’s enemy. That is not just because failure within a certain time to fix the problem that causes a dependency – whether it is substance use, inability to provide a safe home, domestic violence or whatever – can be grounds for terminating parental rights. It is because every day in foster care strengthens a child’s bond with their foster parents and weakens or prevents bonds with their biological parents. Imagine a substance‐exposed baby removed from their mother within days of birth. If the mother is able to become sober in six months, but has had only video visits in that time, returning the child to their mother will essentially be removing them from the only family they know and placing them with a stranger.

Some foster parents are, despite the health concerns, still facilitating in‐person visits with parents. And many family members continue to take in children and facilitate relationships with parents, even when the parents cannot stop using drugs. These foster parents and families are unsung heroes of the COVID‐19 pandemic because they ensure ongoing, necessary contact between children and biological parents.

3. Young Marine On A Mission To Help Children In Foster Care

The project consisted of bags for each child that included blankets, stuffed animals, clothes, hygiene items including a mask and sanitizer, and perhaps most important – a personalized letter of reassurance from Barstow.

“Many of these children [are] going through a very traumatic time,” she said. “Giving them a care package with a blanket, a book, a stuffed animal, and more… provides a little bit of comfort.”

4. Casey Desantis: FDOE, DCF Helped Send Almost 1,000 Devices to Help Children in Foster Care

“All Florida school districts are open for in-person instruction and access to these devices creates opportunities to enhance what they are already learning in-person in front of a great teacher and further close achievement gaps,” said state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. “Foster care students have faced unique levels of disruption to their learning and home environments during Florida’s response and recovery, including spikes in the need to relocate and food insecurities, and consistent mobile access to educational supports can give them some certainty in this otherwise historically challenging period for foster care students. That is why we are proud to partner with First Lady DeSantis and DCF to guarantee that our children in foster care have access to services that will close their achievement gaps.”

5. The News Herald: Protecting children must be a priority

Florida lawmakers have a bad habit of trying to solve social problems on the cheap. When it comes to the child welfare system, the results have been disastrous.

The state made changes to its child welfare system six years ago that were meant to protect children, but instead put some children into the care of abusers. A USA TODAY Network investigation found that nearly 200 children were sent to foster homes where abuse had been documented, while caseworkers ignored safety guidelines and skipped safety checks that would have helped prevent further abuse.

. . .

Inadequate state funding, overworked caseworkers, overcrowded foster homes and the privatization of foster care have all contributed to these kinds of problems. And the root cause of most children being removed from homes is one that Florida has continually neglected: a lack of access to drug treatment and mental health care for parents and other Floridians.

6. Pro-Life Advocates Highlight Need for Greater Protection for Preborn with Disabilities

Comments

7.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Elections

Hell, No

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National Review editorial ... Read More
Elections

Hell, No

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National Review editorial ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden on Tape?

By
In a newly released recording, a man purported to be Hunter Biden is heard rambling about (a) his legal representation of Patrick Ho, a convicted former Hong Kong official he refers to as “the f***ing spy chief of China”; (b) his business dealings with Ye Jianming, the corrupt Chinese high roller, whom Hunter ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Hunter Biden on Tape?

By
In a newly released recording, a man purported to be Hunter Biden is heard rambling about (a) his legal representation of Patrick Ho, a convicted former Hong Kong official he refers to as “the f***ing spy chief of China”; (b) his business dealings with Ye Jianming, the corrupt Chinese high roller, whom Hunter ... Read More
Elections

Vote Your Conscience

By
At the 2016 Republican convention, Senator Ted Cruz spoke a controversial phrase: “vote your conscience.” I think about this phrase, this idea, fairly often. I’m not one to give advice on voting (or much else). But when asked for advice, I usually say, “Vote your conscience.” Sweet conscience! One of ... Read More
Elections

Vote Your Conscience

By
At the 2016 Republican convention, Senator Ted Cruz spoke a controversial phrase: “vote your conscience.” I think about this phrase, this idea, fairly often. I’m not one to give advice on voting (or much else). But when asked for advice, I usually say, “Vote your conscience.” Sweet conscience! One of ... Read More
Media

About That ‘Uncoverable’ Biden Story

By
Journalists claim they can’t cover the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won’t look for any verifying evidence because there isn’t enough evidence. It’s quite the conundrum. Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ... Read More
Media

About That ‘Uncoverable’ Biden Story

By
Journalists claim they can’t cover the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won’t look for any verifying evidence because there isn’t enough evidence. It’s quite the conundrum. Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ... Read More
Music

Stevie Nicks, Like Springsteen, Preaches and Preens

By
In the 1970s, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen made impressions on pop-music culture with romantic rock landmarks, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album and Springsteen’s Born to Run. But their new 2020 releases, Nicks’s single “Show Them the Way” and Springsteen’s Letter to You film and album, make the ... Read More
Music

Stevie Nicks, Like Springsteen, Preaches and Preens

By
In the 1970s, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen made impressions on pop-music culture with romantic rock landmarks, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album and Springsteen’s Born to Run. But their new 2020 releases, Nicks’s single “Show Them the Way” and Springsteen’s Letter to You film and album, make the ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More