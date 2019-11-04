Seven Things that Caught My Eye Today (Nov. 4, 2019)

1. Russell Moore in the WSJ: Trump Reverses Obama’s Anti-Religious Decree
2. “I had to help them”: Single dad adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together
3. Sexually Explicit Books Were Put in These Virginia Classrooms. Parents Want Answers.
4. Program pairs retired race horses with prison inmates
5. ICU nurse adopts man with autism so he can get life-saving heart transplant | NBC4 WCMH-TV
6.
1 in 5 teenagers will experiment with #poetry. Know the signs. pic.twitter.com/lFJuVe09uT
— Karen Swallow Prior (@KSPrior) November 2, 2019
7. About St. Charles Borromeo and a way forward in the Church
PLUS: Friday night, join my conversation with Mary Eberstadt about her new book, Primal Screams