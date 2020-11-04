Seventeen Things That Caught My Eye on Election Day Continued, Day 1

1. Washington Post: Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills 7, including children

An international humanitarian organization, World Vision, gave a higher death toll, saying eight people — four children and four adults — were killed in the attack, including two staff members from its local partner agency. The attack came during a day of heavy rain, and targeted the city of Idlib city and two towns, to the north and south. A child was killed when a shell landed near a weekly market in the city of Idlib, according to the Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue team also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

2. I’m troubled by England shutting down religious services again

3.

And this is the way it ends.

Not with a bang but with a WI/MI/PA. — Will Roscoe (@Goodish_Will) November 4, 2020

4. Words of Wisdom About Elections

5. Russell Moore:

However you voted you can pray for the office of the president in a way that is not dictated by how you feel about either of these men. You can pray for wisdom and justice and discernment for whomever is ultimately certified as winner.

6. Louisiana Voters Approve Amendment 1 to Exclude ‘Right to Abortion’ from State Constitution

7. Trump Warns Biden Will Destroy Washington Monument, Christmas, Easter, Suburbs, Borders, and the American Dream

8. Meet Biden’s Presidential Chaperone, Mitch McConnell

9. Fr. Raymond J. de Souza: The takeaway from election 2020— maybe the best of America has come and gone

The pandemic caused a toilet paper shortage; politics is causing a plywood shortage. The New York Times reports that a contractor in Colorado ordered a two-year supply of plywood for retailers who call upon him to board up their stores. “Our local lumber yard asked what’s going on, why such a big order,” the contractor said. “I said, ‘We think all hell is going to break loose.’ That’s why we are stocking up.” All of that is the afterburn of the early summer riots. Police are also preparing for the prospect of militia violence by those who wish to “secure” polling places and intimidate voters, a threat from the far right rather than the far left. Can it be only 30 years since Ronald Reagan left the presidency, extolling America with his favourite image of John Winthrop’s “shining city on a hill”?

10. The Hill: Some people with disabilities say they feel like ‘second-class citizens’ when they try to vote

The Americans with Disabilities Act is one of several protections for voters, but in practice, some accessibility measures fall short. The coronavirus pandemic has made it dangerous for some voters with disabilities to vote in person, but mail-in ballots might require assistance to complete or a witness signature. “Some people may choose to want to have someone to help them. I don’t really want to,” 62-year-old Marsha Bukala told Business Insider. “I want to be able to do it on my own. And I mean, we should have that and it should work. It should be available to us and not a problem.”

11. Crux: Pro-abortion group forbidden to use name ‘Catholics’ in Brazil

12. Why Should Policy Leaders (and Policy Schools) Care about Loneliness?

13. George Weigel: Three Models of Priestly Goodness

Father Michael McGivney’s beatification is a blessing for the organization he founded and inspired; it is also a compliment paid by the universal Church to the parish priests of the United States. Two of the finest were called home to the Lord in recent months, and while there is no way of knowing whether they will eventually follow Blessed Michael McGivney into the Church’s liturgical calendar, their memory is already firmly lodged in the hearts of the people they served, and they stand as further models of priestly goodness.

14.

when biden finally wins the white house but democrats fail to take the senate. pic.twitter.com/1mMlc3VT9w — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 4, 2020

15. Baby who weighed less than 1 pound at birth gets to go home, dad says it’s ‘nothing short of a miracle’

16. Confessionals Installed Outside Polling Places So Catholics Can Confess Sin Of Voting For A Pro-Abortion Candidate

17.