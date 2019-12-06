Sex Reassignment Market to Exceed $968 Million by 2024

According to a research report, brought to light by MarketWatch last January, the Sex Reassignment Market will exceed $968 million by 2024:

Increase in number of gender reassignment surgical procedures across the world will drive the growth of sex reassignment surgery market. There has been an increase in the patients wanting to change their sex from male to female or vice versa, increasing nearly fourfold in the last decade. According to the recent statistics from The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in the U.S. plastic surgeons performed more than 3,250 sex change operations in the year 2016, increased by 19% as compared to the previous year.